Monica Velia Carbajal Carrazco



El Paso - Monica Velia Carbajal Carrazco, 69, from El Paso, TX was granted her angel wings on November 20, 2020.



Monica is preceded in death by her parents Vidal Segovia and Estela Medina; her sisters Elsa Segovia, Mary Siouf, and Laura Carbajal; her uncle Louie and Magdalena Carbajal; her cousin Patricia Carbajal; and nephew Michael Telles Jr.



Monica is survived by her husband Amador Carrazco; her children James Yanez, Yvette Yanez Morales (sp. Adrian), April Yanez, and Benjamin Yanez (sp. Sarah); her brother Mike Telles (sp. Susie); her sisters Margaret Segovia Millhoff and Blanca Sierra; her grandchildren David, Payton, Elijah, Nichole (sp. Walter), Alyssa M., April (sp. Justin), Alyssa C., Faith, Shade, Hope, Ruby, Lila, and Audie; her great grandchildren Destiny, Meiah, Jesiah, and Jeremyah, including several loving nieces, nephews and close relatives.



Memorial and Rosary will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, located at 9521 N. Loop, El Paso, TX 79907 on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Services will start at 9am MST.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store