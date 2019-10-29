|
MSG George Lewis Bankston (RET)
El Paso - MSG George Lewis Bankston (RET) 82, of McKinney, Texas went to be with the Lord after a long battle of congestive heart failure due to PTSD from his military service.
Born April 22, 1937 in Tahoka, Texas to Bill and Pauline Bankston. He was the oldest of three boys. He joined the US Army in 1954 serving in Japan, Korea, Germany, and Vietnam where he came home with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After 22 years of military service he retired and continued to work 18 years as a Range Enforcement Chief with the US government.
George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and watching his favorite teams Texas Tech and the University of Texas. In his latter years he loved teaching about Jesus Christ to everyone especially to his Sunday school class at Waddill Street Baptist church in McKinney, Texas.
George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Jackie (Tina), four children Rebecca (Gilbert) Sanchez, Sean (Tara) Bankston, Jeri (Michael) Shumway of McKinney and Julie (David) Krajewski of Princeton Texas. He also had sixteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry and David and children Mark and Jackie.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm on Monday, November 04, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive El Paso, Texas. Graveside Service will begin at 2:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019