Muriel "Kay" Holloway (nee Chandler), passed away on July 30th, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Born November 29th, 1939 in Corpus Christie, TX. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, brother (Phillip Chandler), and sister (Louise Johnson). Survived by her 2 children (Donna Rhodes of Killeen, TX and Craig Holloway of El Paso, TX), 4 grandchildren (Fitz Glasgow of Prosper, TX, Anna Glasgow of Little Elm, TX, Randy Glasgow of McKinney, TX, and Michael Glasgow of Waxahatchie, TX). She is also survived by nephew (Tom Johnson of Little Elm, TX), and her 6 GREAT grandchildren. She always enjoyed time with her friends at the North East El Paso Craft Club, and a good Bloody Mary. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation on her behalf to the El Paso, Humane society.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019