Myong Soon Lim CoreyEl Paso - Born on the plains of Mongolia, Myong Soon Lim Corey grew up in an orphanage on the Island of Jeju, Korea, when she was separated from her family during the great social upheavals of the mid-twentieth century. At an early age, she worked in rice fields and was a pearl diver. Later she worked in factories in Georgia, USA and in Germany. She earned a reputation of being a great oriental food specialty chef from her experiences living and working in Korea, Okinawa, Japan, and Elizabeth Town, Kentucky. Married in Leesville, Louisiana to David H. Corey, Myong became a great hostess and mentor to her husband's military unit. She received numerous awards for taking care of the 'troops' families while the soldiers were deployed. Moving to El Paso in 1995 when her husband retired from the Army, Myong worked at several restaurants and retail stores. Having the nickname 'Commine' she avidly mentored and sponsored local martial artists and boxers like Austin Troutman, Abe and Jennifer Han, and Tim Meeks when they were just starting their careers. A martial artist herself, she earned a brown belt in Taekwando and a black belt in Tang Soo Do styles. Among her many talents, she was fluent in English, German, Japanese, Korean, and Mongolian Chinese languages. She was a supporter of several charities like the SPCA and Police Officers Association, and did volunteer work in the community. Myong S. Corey was a wonderful woman and spouse. With her husband by her side, she passed quietly on Wednesday, July 2, 2020. 'Commine' will be much missed by all who knew her.