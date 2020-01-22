|
Myrna Arciero Taboada
Myrna Arciero Taboada passed away January 17th, 2020 in her hometown of El Paso Texas.
She was born in 1947 to Joe and Nellie Arciero, was a graduate of Bel Air High school and a licensed cosmetologist for almost 40 years.
She lived her life with passion and was a beloved Grandmother to Jianna and Jiselle and is survived by her daughter, Melissa Garcia, sister, Evelia Bachman and brother, Gilbert Arciero and much loved Friends and Family.
Arrangements are with Perches Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020