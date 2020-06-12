N. Patrick Rand
N. Patrick Rand, formerly of El Paso and known by everyone as Pat, passed peacefully May 29, 2020, in Altadena, CA.
Pat was born Oct. 21, 1927, when his parents were vacationing in Long Beach, CA. He spent most of his life in El Paso, where he met and married Clema Dell Woods on February 14, 1953. Together they raised 6 children - Kathy, Pat, Steve, Donna, Mike and Mark.
Pat graduated from Austin High School and attended the Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy, now UTEP, for two years. He was an enthusiastic member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. From 1946 to 1948 he served in the Army and was deployed to post-war Korea. Pat went on to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in architectural engineering.
Pat worked as an architect and an engineer for the El Paso firm of Carroll and Daeuble, later known as Carroll, Daeuble, DuSang and Rand, until he retired in 1992. Among the significant projects he worked on were the Sun Bowl stadium, the El Paso Civic Center, Providence Memorial Hospital and a number of buildings on the U.T.E.P. campus.
Pat was involved in numerous social, service and civic organizations in El Paso, including the 20-30 Club, the Lion's Club, the El Paso Historical Society, the Rescue Mission, the Sun Bowl, and the choirs at St. Joseph's Church and St. Patrick's Cathedral.
After his retirement, Pat and Clema Dell moved to Cloudcroft, New Mexico. He went on to become the curator at the Sacramento Mountains Historical Museum and was a founding member of the Cloudcroft Light Opera Company.
In 2006, Pat and Clema Dell moved to Altadena, California to live near their two oldest sons. Pat is survived by his wife and children, five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by all who knew him or knew of him. He was a kind man with a friendly smile, an easy laugh and a love of bad puns. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family will gather at a future date to celebrate his life.
If you care to make a contribution in his memory, please consider the El Paso Historical Society (elpasohistory.com), the Texas Lion's Camp (lionscamp.com), or any organization you prefer.
"You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make."
— Jane Goodall
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.