Nadine Hollars
Lawton - Graveside service for Nadine Hollars will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas.
Nadine Hollars, 87, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Lawton. Nadine was born in Portales, New Mexico on July 25, 1932 to Harley B. and Stella (Adams) Watkins. She grew up in Portales and went to school there. She later married Paul Dale Hollars on June 30, 1948 in New Mexico. Most of her life was spent in El Paso, Texas where she raised her family. Nadine moved to Lawton a few years ago to be closer to her daughter. For several years Nadine worked in Dr. Peck's office in El Paso. She loved to play bingo and read books.
Nadine is survived by her three children, two sons, Douglas Hollars of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Gary Hollars and wife Joy of El Paso, Texas, daughter, Debbie Tevis and husband Harold of Lawton, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren, Dale Hollars, Leah Hooper and husband Paul, Jerry Hollars and wife Darla, Sherry Benitez and husband Lion Register, Christy Francik and husband Paul, Joshua Hollars and wife Alicia, Glenn Waggoner, Sean Hollars and wife Priscilla, and nine great grandchildren.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Glenn Hollars, daughter-in-law, Regina Hollars, one sister, Maxine Holderman and one brother, J.B. Watkins.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 27, 2019