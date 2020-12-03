1/1
Nancy A. Richardson
El Paso - Nancy A. Richardson, age 80, went to be with her Lord on November 25, 2020.

She was born on July 31, 1940 in Olney, Texas to E.H. and Lura (Carter) Sizemore and was raised in Alice, Texas.

She graduated from Texas A&I University in the spring of 1962, then married the love of her life on June 2, 1962 and moved to El Paso. Once in El Paso, she taught fourth grade at Crosby Elementary until the birth of her daughter in 1975. She then became a full-time mom, school volunteer, and grower of the most beautiful roses. After much waiting, she received her favorite title of all in 2009: grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband James E. (Jim) Richardson.

She is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Weis, son-in-law Joe, granddaughter Kaylee, sister Mary H. Sizemore, extended family and many friends.

Due to Covid, there will be no public services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Ann Marie,
We were sadden to hear of your mom's passing. My mother and your mom took care of each other as neighbors. We have fond memories of our wonderful neighbors. May she rest in peace.
Cindy Aguilar-Davis
Cindy Aguilar-Davis
Neighbor
