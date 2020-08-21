Nancy E. Hulce
El Paso - Nancy Elizabeth Hulce, 82, of El Paso died August 19, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Born May, 31, 1938 to Charles and Edna Hemsel in Carteret, NJ, she moved to Massachusetts at age 23. She also lived in California for 11 years. Nancy moved to El Paso in 1974 and worked for the Texas Rehabilitation Commission for 25 years as a Clerical Manager.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Fred Hulce, daughters Lynn-marie (Kevin) Vandeventer and Suzanne (Keith) Corban, stepdaughters Sherry Anderson and Deanna Carlton, stepson Derrick Hulce, grandchildren Michelle, Ashley, Tiffany, Melissa, Sarah, Jonathan, Anthony, Krysta, Kalyn, Kody, Kyle, Sean, Aaron, and Chris; 15 great grandchildren; and brothers Bill (Olga) Hemsel and Chuck (Roseann) Hemsel.
Nancy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a cross bearer, active in Altar Guild and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 2800 Pershing Dr, El Paso, on Monday August 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The service will also be live streamed at http://zionelpaso.org/nancyhulce
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Zion Lutheran Church at https://zionelpaso.org/offerings/