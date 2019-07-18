|
|
Nancy Jane Fenley
El Paso - NANCY JANE FENLEY passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded by her loving husband Bill J. Fenley, and her brother Paul Swartz. She is survived by her loving children; Robert Wayne Fenley and his wife Sandra, Tracy Fenley Stabenow and her husband Charles and Lea Fenley. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren; Travis Jordan Fenley, Whitney Lauren Vaughn and her husband Shaun, Hunter Scott Biggs and many nephews and a niece. She enjoyed being a mom, her cabin in the woods, talking at length with her friends, and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00AM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Nickell officiating. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 18, 2019