Nancy Triplett
Nancy Triplett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed November 5, 2019, after a short illness. She was born September 9, 1943, in Joplin, MO, and married Larry Triplett December 21, 1962. Nancy grew up in Joplin, then moved to Springfield, MO, where they raised their four children. Nancy graduated with her Master's degree in elementary education and library science from Southwest Missouri State University. Larry and Nancy relocated to El Paso in 1991. Nancy was able to share her love of books as the librarian at Alamo Elementary. She loved her students and their families and quickly embraced El Paso as her home. She was transferred to Bradley Elementary where she finished her career and retired in 2014. Nancy is survived by her husband, Larry Triplett, her children Selayne Triplett of El Paso, TX, Lance and Kimberly Triplett of Paola, KS, Jessica Triplett of El Paso, TX, Leigh and Curtt Wilbourn of Alpine, TX, and Leticia and Everett Trujillo of Albuquerque, NM, grandchildren Kaleb and Tasha Triplett, Katelyn Triplett, Abby and Colton Lloyd, Bekah, Hannah, Jackson, Sarah, Beth, Maggie, Darby and Wyatt Wilbourn, 3 great-grandchildren, Kinlee Ledbetter, Kaydan and Kaiylea Triplett, brother, Bruce Atteberry, and 2 nieces. There are many extended family, friends and children she welcomed in to her heart and life. She is met in heaven by her parents, James B. and Dolores Atteberry, George and Aliene Triplett, and granddaughter, Josephina Wilbourn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Perches Funeral Home-East, 2280 Joe Battle Blvd at 2:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019