Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Montwood Church of Christ
11845 Bob Mitchell
NaOma Lucille Jackson

NaOma Lucille Jackson Obituary
NaOma Lucille Jackson

El Paso - NaOma Lucille Jackson, 77, passed away December 3, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. She was a long time resident of El Paso, Texas. She courageously battled breast cancer for 10 years, never losing her faith. She enjoyed: listening to Willie Nelson, cheering for the Houston Texans, reading, going to movies, gardening, painting and was an extremely gifted seamstress. She retired from AT&T (Mountain Bell) and One Source FCU. She is survived by her two children Lewis Smith (Suzanne) and Darlene Vasquez (Gerry), grandchildren Chris (Karina), Ryan and Clarissa Vasquez, great-grandchildren Damian "D" and Lilly Vasquez. Siblings: Zachary and Tommy Herrera, and Debbie Cole. She is preceded in death by her parents Zack and NaOma Herrera, sisters Ginger and Madean, and sister in law Marilyn. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many extraordinary friends. She will be remembered for her selfless actions towards others, her love towards friends and family and her strength in battling cancer. She was a devoted and loving "G", "G-Ma" or "Grandma" to the grandchildren she regularly spoiled. Visitation will be held Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Del Angel Central Funeral Home 3839 Montana Ave. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Montwood Church of Christ, 11845 Bob Mitchell. Interment to follow at Evergreen Alameda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Lucille Jackson and her battle with breast cancer to Making Strides of El Paso - .
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
