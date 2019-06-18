|
|
Narah Del Castillo
El Paso - Narah Del Castillo McCallick, beloved mother, sister and aunt, departed her earthly realm and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on June 8, 2019. She was born to Rafael Del Castillo and Margaret McCallick on September 27, 1921 in Laredo, Texas. She came to El Paso at age 10 and called it her home ever since. She was the kindest and most understanding of mothers. In addition to being the best "bilingual teacher" ever, she was a superb Scrabble player, an excellent cryptoquote and crossword puzzle solver, and an avid San Antonio Spurs fan. She was preceded in death by her only brother, Ralph Castillo. Left to cherish her memory are Judith John (Francisco Luevanos), Sarah John, Menira Mora, Menira De La Fuente (Rene), Diana Mora, Rene De La Fuente III, Gabe De La Fuente, Patrick Castillo, Linda Anderson, and nieces and nephews of the extended John family. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home East Chapel, 1460 George Dieter Dr., with a private interment taking place at a later date.
"She is clothed with strength and dignity. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. Her children rise up and call her blessed." (Proverbs 31) "You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God." (1 Peter)
Published in El Paso Times on June 18, 2019