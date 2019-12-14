|
Narciso M. Jaso
El Paso - Narciso M. Jaso peacefully left this world on Thursday, December 12, 2019 while surrounded by those who loved and cared for him most. God blessed this world with Narciso for 96 years.
Narciso was born in El Paso, Texas to Josefa Macias and George Jaso. Narciso had two siblings whom he loved deeply, his little brother George and his big sister Encarnacion, all of who precede him in death.
Narciso was a decorated war hero who fought in World War II and served with the 101st Airborne Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service to our country. Upon returning from the war, Narciso became a civilian carpenter and married Dolores Lozano Jaso whom he loved and cared for until his last breath. Narciso and Dolores were preparing to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary on December 30th.
Narciso was a member of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church community. He loved to play golf, watch golf, and build/ create/ draw/ carve, one could say the carpenter in him never left. Narciso had a distinct presence to him. Although not big in stature- when he entered a room, one could feel it. He was firm but caring, tough yet loving, strong in character but loyal and protective and a man a of few but profound words and his work ethic was one like no other.
Narcsio is survived by his wife Dolores, his sons George (Pat) and Paul (Gloria), and his only daughter Letty (Ruben). Narciso has seven grandchildren: Melissa, Christopher, Lisa (Michael), Amanda (Adrian), Brittany, Samantha, and Letty. He also has six great- grandchildren: Janisse, Gabriel, Gianna, Katherine, Adrian Jr, and Adalina.
Although our Ciso, as he has lovingly come to be known as, is no longer physically with us, we his family find great comfort in knowing that he has gone home to be with his mother, Doña Pepa, his siblings George and Chonita, and his niece Julieta. Who would have thought one man could leave us with such a big hole in our hearts. He was our hero, and along with our Grandma, was the center of our family. As we come together to pick up the pieces and try to navigate this world without him, we pray our Grampy Ciso that you are no longer in pain and that you are now resting. Although it hurts now, we know this is not goodbye, its until we meet again. We love you. Visitation will be at 5:00 pm followed by a Vigil/ Rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December, 19, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant St. Committal Service to follow at 11:00 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019