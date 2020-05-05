|
Natalia C. Negrete
El Paso - Natalia Negrete, 98, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Mrs. Negrete was a housewife and an avid cook. She was a member of Cristo Rey Catholic Church, where she was involved in many church activities, one of which was her dedication to the altar society for over thirty years. Mrs. Negrete was also a long time member of the Carolina Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francisco Negrete, survived by her daughters, Angelica Silva and husband Roberto, Armida N. Olson and husband Dale, Adela N. Myers and husband Carlton, and Graciela Negrete, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Negrete will be deeply missed by her daughters, family and all who knew her. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020