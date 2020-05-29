Natalia M. Villareal
El Paso - Natalia M. Villareal passed away at her home in El Paso, Texas on Monday May 25, 2020, at the age of 81 from the effects of gastric cancer.
Natalia was born in Las Cruces, NM on July 27, 1938 to Paublo Maese and Herminia Maese Sierra. Natalia attended Holy Cross Parochial School and Las Cruces High School before moving to El Paso for nursing school at Hotel Dieu School of Nursing, UTEP where she met many of her life long friends. After becoming a nurse she found the true love of her life, Dr. Leopoldo Villareal. Together they had their only child, Andres Villareal. Natalia enjoyed traveling with Leo and Andres to watch their racehorses, fish in the mountains of Arizona and enjoy the sights and beaches of San Diego CA. After her husband passed away, Natalia was an active volunteer at Sierra Medical Center and continued to travel globally with her son. In 1993, Andres married Bobbie and their small family grew exponentially both in size and in her heart. The light of Natalia's were her two grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicholas. When she became "Mimi", her life was filled with travel to Dallas for Grandparents Day, holidays and every school function or scouting event the grandchildren experienced. Natalia enjoyed traveling the world, listening to music, attending plays and musicals, visiting museums and churches and she was a veracious reader, her favorite being historical fiction. Natalia will always be remembered as someone who was a true friend, who loved completely and unconditionally, was a forgiving soul and a person who never lost respect for herself or her loved ones. Natalia was preceded in death by her parents, Paublo and Herminia Maese, her two brothers Paul Maese and Raymond Maese and her beloved husband Dr. Leopoldo Villareal. Natalia is survived by her son, Andres Villareal, her daughter-in-law, Bobbie Villareal (Yowell), her two grandchildren Alexandra Marion Villareal and Nicholas Stephen Villareal and her constant companion, her precious dog Paris.
Her memorial services include a Rosary on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7pm and a Prayer Service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10 am. Both services will be held at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 Resler, El Paso, TX 79912. Entombment will be a private service, there will be no public reception.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in loving memory of Natalia Villareal to The Lamplighter School where she spent many years with her grandchildren. Donations can be made online at thelamplighterschool.org/give - please designate -Gift- Tribute, or checks can be mailed to The Lamplighter School 11611 Inwood Rd., Dallas TX 75229. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.