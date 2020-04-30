|
Natalia Vasquez
El Paso - Natalia Vasquez, 98, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Natalia ("Natie") was born on December 1, 1921. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Church in south El Paso, and was a lifelong Catholic devoted to her faith.During her childhood in the 1920s, she delivered her mother's fresh warm tortillas to homes and businesses in south El Paso, including the A. A. de la Torre and Sons Wholesale Grocers warehouse. Through this work, Natie came to know the Daniel and Guadalupe de la Torre family, and a deep, loving, and lasting relationship was formed. Throughout her life, Natie was a constant, faithful support to her family (her parents, Rafael and Carmen Vasquez; her sisters Inocencia Vasquez and Lupe Orozco; her brother Antonio; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces). For the Daniel and Guadalupe de la Torre family and their relatives, she became an honored and treasured "second mother." All who knew Natie respected her kind, gentle, and loving spirit. She was generous and supportive in many different ways, helping to raise and feed generations of family members. Natie was an excellent cook, and her legacy lives on in the memory of meals she prepared and the recipes she left us. She also enjoyed visiting and helping family and friends on the East Coast. On one of her visits to Washington, DC, Natie attended a mass given by the Pope and Catholic Church dignitaries from around the world. She said it was a blessing in her life that she never could have imagined. Natie gave abundantly of her time and service to various church communities in El Paso, including Our Lord's Ranch in Vado, NM. We are forever grateful for her unconditional love and will miss her deeply. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services for Natalia are postponed. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Natie has been buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, Texas 79907. Anyone wishing to contribute to Natie's memory is asked to make their contribution to the Sacred Heart Church (602 Oregon St., El Paso, Texas) or Our Lady's Youth Center of south El Paso. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020