Nathaniel Robinson
El Paso -
On September 27, 2019, Nathaniel Robinson entered into an eternal rest to be with his LORD AND FATHER in HEAVEN.
Nathaniel was born on August 27, 1943, in Athens, Texas. He was the first and oldest of four siblings born to Nathaniel Robinson Sr. and Katherine Rynehart. He attended school in Greenville, Texas.
As an adult Nathaniel took up the great honor of serving his country by becoming a member of the United States Army. Not only serving time overseas, and also as a distinguished soldier operating and maintaining the Hawk and Patriot missile systems, for over 22 years. After his time in the U.S. Army, Nathaniel served in defense of the United States of America working for Raytheon and the Department of Defense, for an additional 23 years.
Nathaniel was married to Kathryn Robinson on April 12, 1969, and had one son Anubis Pharaoh.
Nathaniel was preceded to eternal life: by his father Nathaniel Robinson, Sr., mother Katherine Rynehart, AND brothers Wilson Robinson and Noah Robinson. He leaves to mourn his wife, son, granddaughter Imani Pharaoh, sister Dora Robinson Jones, a number of nieces and nephews, and Army brothers Gerald Cox, Robert Jackson, and Grover Heard.
Visitation will be held at 10:00am with the Funeral Service at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal service will follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 29, 2019