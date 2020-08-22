1/1
Nellie Jo Hartley
1944 - 2020
Nellie Jo Hartley

El Paso - "For if we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord.

So then, whether we live or whether we die, we belong to the Lord." -Romans 14:8

Nellie Jo Hartley, age 76, went home peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born to and raised by Harvey Sr. and Jeanie Emmett on March 11, 1944 in El Paso, TX. Nellie is survived by her daughter Michele (Mickey) Shamy, her two beautiful and loving granddaughters Katie and Haley Shamy, her brother Harvey Emmett Jr., and an extended loving family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Ann Kiraly and Shirley Runkles, her husband Derek Hartley, and her goddaughter Jeanie Runkles.

Nellie will be remembered as a strong, hardworking, independent woman. She worked hard for everything she had. Even in the hardest of times still never failed to put others before herself, especially when it came to her family and loved ones. Nellie was strong in her family values and rooted in love on Earth, but most importantly was strong in her faith and rooted in the Lord's love. She was an advocate of God and her Catholic faith and planted that seed for many people around her. Nellie could easily put a smile on anyone's face whether it was a funny birthday poem or just singing along to a song that she didn't know the words to. Nellie was so full of life and had a light that shined on everyone until the very end. She will never be forgotten and live forever in our hearts.

Her life will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Rosary
06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
