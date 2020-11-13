1/1
Neville Basil Strachan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neville Basil Strachan

El Paso - Neville Basil Strachan was born in Carriacou, West Indies December 4, 1954 to Claudias and Cynthia Strachan. Neville passed away in El Paso, TX November 12, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his brother Trevor Strachan. Neville enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1980 and worked his way up to become a Field Artillery Staff Sergeant. He traveled the world before meeting the love of his life, Lora Ann Southern. After retiring from the Army in 1992, he started his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he devoted his time in serving Veterans like himself. He was a loving and caring father. He is survived by his wife, Lora; his three daughters: Latasha Ann Babb, Janet Michelle Strachan, and Tiffany Nicole Strachan; his grandchildren: Xavier Alexander Babb and Raelynn Nicole Babb; his son-in laws Craig Babb and Enoch Torres Jr; his brother Jeffrey Strachan and his sister Pamela Strachan; his nephews: Michael and Brian Strachan and nieces: Kendra and Jenelle Strachan. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 pm with a Funeral Service to being at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved