Neville Basil Strachan
El Paso - Neville Basil Strachan was born in Carriacou, West Indies December 4, 1954 to Claudias and Cynthia Strachan. Neville passed away in El Paso, TX November 12, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his brother Trevor Strachan. Neville enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1980 and worked his way up to become a Field Artillery Staff Sergeant. He traveled the world before meeting the love of his life, Lora Ann Southern. After retiring from the Army in 1992, he started his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he devoted his time in serving Veterans like himself. He was a loving and caring father. He is survived by his wife, Lora; his three daughters: Latasha Ann Babb, Janet Michelle Strachan, and Tiffany Nicole Strachan; his grandchildren: Xavier Alexander Babb and Raelynn Nicole Babb; his son-in laws Craig Babb and Enoch Torres Jr; his brother Jeffrey Strachan and his sister Pamela Strachan; his nephews: Michael and Brian Strachan and nieces: Kendra and Jenelle Strachan. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 pm with a Funeral Service to being at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net