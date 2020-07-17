1/1
Nicholas James Ortegon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas James Ortegon

El Paso - Nicholas James Ortegon July 6, 1987-July 8, 2020 "Nicholas Redwolf Ortegon" Born: Thomason Memorial Hospital in El Paso, Texas. Nicholas Father: Kimoi Nicolas Ortegon(Deceased) NIchoilas Mother: Teresa Lane Waters(Living). Nicholas has a living son Lazarus James Ortegon whom he loved. Nicholas has a living sister Celicia Ortegon and a living brother Ricky Ortegon. Nicholas grandparents whom are living Tim Waters, Joyce Groover, Emilia Ortegon. Nicholas has living family and friends which reside in the state of Texas, Mexico, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and North Carolina. Nicholas was well liked has lots of friends and loved ones. Nicholas is Native American Indian. Which The Great Spirit Watched over him. Visitation, Tuesday July 21, 2020 11:00AM to 3:00PM will be Livestreamed through Facebook under Hillcrest Funeral Home East 12060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved