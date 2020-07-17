Nicholas James OrtegonEl Paso - Nicholas James Ortegon July 6, 1987-July 8, 2020 "Nicholas Redwolf Ortegon" Born: Thomason Memorial Hospital in El Paso, Texas. Nicholas Father: Kimoi Nicolas Ortegon(Deceased) NIchoilas Mother: Teresa Lane Waters(Living). Nicholas has a living son Lazarus James Ortegon whom he loved. Nicholas has a living sister Celicia Ortegon and a living brother Ricky Ortegon. Nicholas grandparents whom are living Tim Waters, Joyce Groover, Emilia Ortegon. Nicholas has living family and friends which reside in the state of Texas, Mexico, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and North Carolina. Nicholas was well liked has lots of friends and loved ones. Nicholas is Native American Indian. Which The Great Spirit Watched over him. Visitation, Tuesday July 21, 2020 11:00AM to 3:00PM will be Livestreamed through Facebook under Hillcrest Funeral Home East 12060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx.