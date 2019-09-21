|
Nicholas Ramirez Jr.
El Paso - Nicholas Ramirez, Jr., 90 years old, passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019.
Nicholas was born in El Paso, TX on February 19, 1929. He went to Bowie HS, but at the age of 16, he took great pride in joining the U.S. Navy to represent his country during WW2 and later served in the U.S. Airforce.
He was life-long member of the Church of Christ and Deacon and taught classes to students. Through the church he helped families in Juarez with providing food and support. He was also a trailblazer for his time. After completing his military service, he went to an electrician technician school in Chicago. He returned to El Paso and found a job at White Sands Missile Range. He established his career as an electrical technician and retired after 30 years of service. He was also the owner of duplexes and was skilled enough to be a fix-it-all repairman, electrician, plumber, carpenter, etc.
He loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed fishing and trips to Ruidoso. He also was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved following politics. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, family member, and friend. Nicholas leaves behind his dear wife of 49 years Carolina Ramirez, daughter Lydia Ramirez Jasso, son Daniel N. Ramirez and grandchildren Cristobal and Nicolas Ramirez.
His visitation will be this Sunday Sept. 22nd from 5pm to 8pm at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast; 4631 Hondo Pass. The funeral service will be at 1pm Monday Sept.23rd at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors at 2:30pm. Service entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019