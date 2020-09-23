Nick L. Silva
El Paso - Nick L. Silva, our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away into the waiting arms of our Lord Jesus on September 18, 2020 at the age of 85.
He was born on August 24, 1935 to Maxine and Manuel Silva and was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. Nick is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years, Yolanda Garza-Silva, daughters Laura Resendez (Rueben), Kimberly Silva (David Johnson), Monica Castro (Marco) and Nikki Shaleen; his grandchildren Samantha, Nicholas, Madelyne, Rowdy, Sophia and Nathaniel. He is also survived by brothers Alfred Silva, George Silva, Chuck Silva and sisters Florence Villareal and Barbara Espalin.
Nick was preceded in death by his infant daughter Tanya Christine and his brother Dean Silva.
Nick was a Commander of the USS Lofberg (DD-759) and retired from the United States Navy. Nick also worked for U.S. Public Health Services as a Quarantine Inspector and ultimately retired from USDA after 36 years of service.
Nick was lovingly surrounded by his family as he peacefully passed away. As promised and thanks to the constant devoted care of his wife Yolanda, he died at home. We are entirely heartbroken at the loss of our hero. Nick was a man of generosity, honor, duty, dignity and grace. We take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with our Lord and is now free to once again ride the white horse he so loved.
We are deeply indebted to our dear friends and family who have been with us throughout this very difficult journey. We would like to extend special thanks to his friend and caregiver of 6 years, Jorge Lopez, we will never forget your kindness and compassion. We would also like to thank Kindred Hospice and the firefighters at Station 15 on Shorty Lane, for the empathy and respect he was shown over and over again.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any military veteran's association in your area.
A visitation will be held from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes-West. A funeral mass will take place at 9am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes-West. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.
"I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well." Psalm 139:14