Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Nicolasa B. Rodriguez


Nicolasa B. Rodriguez

Mexico - Nicolasa B. Rodriguez

12-6-1939 - 4-8-2019

Nicolasa B. Rodriguez, 78 left to be with the Lord, Monday April8, 2019 at University Medical Center. She will be missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Rogelio Rodriguez Sr. and their children Victor Rodriguez, Carmen Crawford, Roger Rodriguez, Gero (Sylvia) Rodriguez and Gabriela Rodriguez. She will be greatly missed by ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one sister and two brothers.

She was born to Hermenegildo and Andrea Barrios on December 6, 1939 in Durango, Mexico. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Services will be held Friday April 12, 2019 from 5-9 pm at Martin Funeral Home Montana Ave. with rosary at 7pm.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday April 13, 2018 at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 9:00 am. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Zaragoza El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 12, 2019
