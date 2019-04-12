|
Nicolasa B. Rodriguez
Mexico - Nicolasa B. Rodriguez
12-6-1939 - 4-8-2019
Nicolasa B. Rodriguez, 78 left to be with the Lord, Monday April8, 2019 at University Medical Center. She will be missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Rogelio Rodriguez Sr. and their children Victor Rodriguez, Carmen Crawford, Roger Rodriguez, Gero (Sylvia) Rodriguez and Gabriela Rodriguez. She will be greatly missed by ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one sister and two brothers.
She was born to Hermenegildo and Andrea Barrios on December 6, 1939 in Durango, Mexico. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Services will be held Friday April 12, 2019 from 5-9 pm at Martin Funeral Home Montana Ave. with rosary at 7pm.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday April 13, 2018 at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 9:00 am. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Zaragoza El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 12, 2019