Nicole Lopez
- - In Loving Memory of Nicole Lopez, February 23,1974 - September 24, 2019.
She was a loving mother and will forever be missed. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou McKinley, and step-father, John McKinley.
She is survived by her son, Carlos Marrufo, father, Jesus Lopez, brother, Jesus Lopez Jr, nephew, Santiago, niece, Isabella, and sister-in-law, Maria Luisa.
Funeral mass is October 12, 2019, 9 am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2709 Alabama St
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 9, 2019