Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
2709 Alabama St
Nicole Lopez


1974 - 2019
Nicole Lopez Obituary
Nicole Lopez

- - In Loving Memory of Nicole Lopez, February 23,1974 - September 24, 2019.

She was a loving mother and will forever be missed. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou McKinley, and step-father, John McKinley.

She is survived by her son, Carlos Marrufo, father, Jesus Lopez, brother, Jesus Lopez Jr, nephew, Santiago, niece, Isabella, and sister-in-law, Maria Luisa.

Funeral mass is October 12, 2019, 9 am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2709 Alabama St
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 9, 2019
