Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
El Paso - Nikolas M. Torres, 59, beloved son, brother and friend passed away on February 01, 2020 in a local El Paso nursing home. Nikolas was born ion November 27, 1960 to Joe and Carmen Delia Torres in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was a Red Cross volunteer and worked for many years in William Beaumont Army Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contribution to in his memory. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. Torres' online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
