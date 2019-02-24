|
|
Nina Jacqueline (Jacque) Palmore, 92, died Friday, February 22, 2019 in El Paso. Graveside Services will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Havenbrook Funeral Homes of Norman, Oklahoma.
Jacque was born on March 26, 1926 in McDade, Louisiana. She graduated from El Paso High School and earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from El Paso Community College. As the wife of an Army officer and College Professor, Jacque raised four children while living all over the world including Japan, France, and Taiwan. There was never any challenge that she could not overcome. During the times her husband Glenn was serving in WW2, Korea, and Vietnam she not only handled all aspects of raising her four children, but she did it with tremendous unconditional love. She always welcomed her children's friends into the house, invited them for dinner and loved them all. She was without judgment and her love and support certainly contributed to the success of her children as they became adults. She was very proud of the fact that all of her children graduated from college and achieved great success in their chosen fields. Her unconditional love extended to her children and their spouses who saw Jacque as an extension of their own mothers.
Jacque is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Glenn Palmore, her daughter, Susan Vorwald and son-in-law Michael Rampy. She is survived by her two sons, Glenn Palmore Jr, and his wife, Darlene, of El Paso, TX and Mark Palmore and his wife Carla, of Cincinnati, OH; daughter Dr. Robbie Rampy of El Paso, TX; and son-in-law David Vorwald of Norman, OK; and 6 grandchildren, Michelle Palmore Semelroth (husband Ian), Michael Palmore, Dr. Jacqueline Rampy, Brock Vorwald (wife Gini), and Haley and Braden Palmore; and great grandchild Oliver Vorwald. She loved her six grandchildren and great grandchild more than anything. Her support of whatever they wanted to do can best be summed up by what she always said: "I'm so proud and I love ya, love ya, love ya!."
The family would like to express gratitude to Hospice of El Paso for their compassionate care of our mother.
The family has requested memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8050 Hosbrook Rd, Suite #314, Cincinnati OH 45236 or the 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75231.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019