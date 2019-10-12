|
Ninette "Nono" Altus
El Paso - Ninette "Nono" Altus died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 11th. Nicknamed "Nono" by her siblings (because she always said "no" to everything), that famous moniker became her lasting legacy.
She was beautiful, stylish, full of class, generous and kind, even in her last months of life. When she walked into a room, people noticed. She exuded warmth and a savoir faire that was unmatched. She was witty and funny and the life of every party. Everyone wanted to be her friend, and she graciously invited them into her circle of confidantes.
Nono was born in El Paso to Jacques Guez (a jeweler and gourmet chef born in Marseilles, France) who came to the United States after fleeing war in his home country. While here he met his wife Mary Ginsberg Guez, a southern belle from Shreveport, Louisiana. They had four children who created a loving home filled with chaos and laughter.
Nono attended schools in El Paso until she went to college at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. When she returned home, she met the love of her life, Frank Altus (pre-deceased), and they were married for 72 wonderful years. They had two daughters, Linda (Maurie Lieber) and Missy (Hector Ayala). Along with her granddaughter Sophie Lieber, they were the joys of her life. She doted on them, and they returned her love and affection threefold.
In 1961, she created a children's boutique called "Nonos" which soon became an iconic shopping destination for El Pasoans throughout the city. When she added women's fashions to the store, she and her daughter/partner Missy dressed some of the city's most fashionable women. Earlier this year, Nono was recognized by the Dallas Market Center for being the longest-running, single-owner fashion store in the state of Texas. She was honored in a surprise ceremony by the president of the Center, which was attended by dozens of fashion representatives who knew, respected and loved her for so many years.
In addition to her two beautiful daughters and granddaughter, she is survived by her sister Betty (Laviage), niece Jacque and nephew Marc as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was pre-deceased in death by her sister Edith Schwartz and brother Julius Guez. The family would like to convey their deep appreciation to all of those who cared for her, including Dr. Jose Silva, Mary Saenz, Juanita Garcia, Grace Castrellon, Raul Reyes and Juana Ramirez.
Nono was buried at B'nai Zion Ceremony next to her beloved Frankie in an intimate, private ceremony on Sunday, October 13th with Rabbi Scott Rosenberg officiating.
Donations in her memory may be made to the El Paso Community Foundation's El Paso Shooting Victims' Fund. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019