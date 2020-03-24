|
Nita Raines Moseley Muñoz
Alba - Mrs. Nita Raines Moseley Muñoz, 94, passed away March 19, 2020, in Tyler. She was born November 1, 1925, in Thornton, Arkansas, to George Boddie and Mary Sue Raines Moseley. On April 6, 1947, she married Charles Edward Muñoz, Sr. in Camden, Arkansas. They made their home in El Paso, before moving to Alba 30 years ago. She was a lifetime member of the Wood County Genealogical Society, the Mineola League of Arts, and St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church of Mineola. Nita was an artist and a teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Edward Muñoz, Sr; cousins "cuddins"; Virginia Stein and Susan Stark.
Survivors include four sons, Charles Edward Muñoz and wife Diane of San Antonio, George Leonard Muñoz and wife Janis of San Antonio, Richard Louis Muñoz of Lake Wood, Colorado, and William Joseph Muñoz and wife Linda of Kingwood; four daughters, Carolyn Muñoz Harney of El Paso, Mary Jean Smith and husband Richard of Irving, Virginia Susan Cummer and husband Jeff of Grand Cayman Island, and Ellen Shuttleworth and husband Roger of Lewisville; cousin, Patricia Brown; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made through Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. The family will be planning a funeral service at a later date.
