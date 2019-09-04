|
|
Noah Edward Montoya
El Paso - Noah Edward Montoya, age 84 of El Paso, TX entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 29,2019. He was born in Hot Springs, NM to Rafael T and Eva T. Montoya on January 5, 1935. He graduated from Capitan High School. He served our Country in the Army from March 1959 to February 1961 and then enlisted in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on February 1965. He started his federal career at White Sands Missile Range in 1953, working in the Atmospheric Sciences Laboratory and had 41 years if service upon his retirement. Noah enjoyed bowling and coached the Junior Bowling League for many years. He was a loving son, husband, father, uncle and friend. Noah will be lovingly remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, and brothers Eugenio T & Nazario T. Montoya, sister-in-law Genoveva J. Montoya and brother-in-law, Victor O. Torrez. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Gloria V. Montoya, daughter Elaine Monteon and husband Victor of Riverside, CA and sons Edward & Michael Montoya of El Paso, TX, and his sisters Jesusita Trujillo and husband Lucas of El Rito, NM and Estella Torrez of Las Cruces, NM. Visitation will be held, September 5, 2019 from 5-7PM followed by a Rosary @ 7PM at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79904. Funeral Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Rd. El Paso, TX 79924 at 9:30AM. Immediately following the mass @ 10:30AM he will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Rd., El Paso, TX 79906. A reception will be held from12-4PM at QD's Place Party Hall, 5240 Rushing Rd., El Paso, TX 79924.Arrangements are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79904.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019