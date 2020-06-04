Noemi Alvarado
El Paso - Noemi Alvarado, 76 left to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. She was a Godly, Loving, and Devoted Christian Wife, Mother Grandmother. She was a woman full of love and devotion to the Lord. A woman with a servant's heart and a pillar of strength to everyone she loved and knew. Honor, strength, and compassion were some her greatest attributes. She will forever be imprinted our hearts. Survivors include children: Jacobo Alvarado III and Eloisa Alvarado-Saenz, Lorena Nieto; sons-in-law, Juan Saenz, Alfonso Nieto; Grandchildren, Jacobo Alvarado IV, Elizabeth Ann Nieto, and Andrew Nieto; brothers Efraim Torres, Alberto Torres, and Joel Torres. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragosa, El Paso, TX 79936 between 5-7 PM. followed by Prayer Service from 7- 9 PM.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
JUN
7
Prayer Service
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
