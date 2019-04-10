Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Noemi Ortega Navarrette


Noemi Ortega Navarrette Obituary
Noemi Ortega Navarrette

El Paso - Noemi Ortega Navarrette 1925-2019. Mom passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, peacefully in her sleep as she always hoped it would be. Mom had the gift of music, she played the piano beautifully. She wholeheartedly served God not only through prayer but by always helping anyone in need. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was passionately demonstrated everyday of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Margarito and survived by four children Ray [Carmen],Richard, Gilbert Navarrette and Betty Navarrette Juarez[Louie], five grandchildren; Michael, Nicholas, Monique, Tracy ,and Louie III, four great grandchildren Israel, Isaiah, Abigail, and Summer. Other survivors include two sisters; Hope Nuñez and Virginia Armendariz, other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm., Prayer Service will be at 6:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home- East, 10950 Pellicano Dr, El Paso, Texas Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.. Family members will serve as pallbearers. 'I fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.'

2 Timothy 4:7
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 10, 2019
