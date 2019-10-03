|
|
Noemi V. Guerra
El Paso - Noemi V. Guerra of El Paso, TX, 84, passed away September 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. The fifth child of Pedro and Paula Villegas, she was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist church. Her unwavering faith became a beacon for others. Her positivity made her stand out even when faced with illness. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and sense of humor. She always had time to listen and pray for those she came in contact with.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel Guerra, her daughters Noemi Vidaurri (Gerardo) and Aimee Clapp (Christopher), grandchildren Karla, Maximus, Ezequiel and "baby" Clapp; her siblings, Martha (Elias+), Raquel (Benjamin), Olga (Teddy), Dr. Ruben (Martha), Elvia (Ignacio) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Esthela (Rodrigo+), Raul (Maria +), Pedro (Cecilia+).
All services at El Paso Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1801 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925. Visitation October 3, from 5 to 8 PM, with prayer service at 7 PM. Funeral service October 4, at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery at 4301 Alameda, El Paso, TX 79905.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 3, 2019