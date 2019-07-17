|
|
Norberto Correa
El Paso - Correa
Norberto Resendíz Correa, Thursday July 11, 2019, 92. Resident of El Paso Texas. Retired from ASARCO. Preceded in death by parents Esteban Correa and Maria Del Refugio Resendíz Correa, wife Josephina A. Correa, daughter Lolita Correa, Son-in-law Raymond Villanueva, Grandsons Victor, Joey, Eric Porras, great-great-grandson Malique Armendariz. Survivors include children: Jose Correa, Guadalupe Correa, Julian Correa, Norberto Correa Jr., Ricardo Correa, Daughters Josephina Delgadillo, Angela Villanueva, Maria Dolores Correa-Pizaña, Susana Porras, Rosa Rodriguez, Sister Margarita Adame, Sister-in-law Esther Contreras, 5 Sons-in-law, 5 Daughters-in-law, 41 Grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren
Visitation will be held at Martin Funeral Home East on July 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m with Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Hector Grijalva
Funeral Service on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Drive, El Paso, TX 79915 officiated by Father Joe Molina
Pallbearers: Jose Correa, Guadalupe Correa, Julian Correa, Norberto Correa Jr., Jorge Delgadillo, Joe Olan, Victor Porras, Jorge Pizaña, and Jose Rodriguez
Mr. Correa will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Published in El Paso Times on July 17, 2019