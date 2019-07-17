Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
San Antonio Catholic Church
503 Hunter Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norberto Correa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norberto Correa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norberto Correa Obituary
Norberto Correa

El Paso - Correa

Norberto Resendíz Correa, Thursday July 11, 2019, 92. Resident of El Paso Texas. Retired from ASARCO. Preceded in death by parents Esteban Correa and Maria Del Refugio Resendíz Correa, wife Josephina A. Correa, daughter Lolita Correa, Son-in-law Raymond Villanueva, Grandsons Victor, Joey, Eric Porras, great-great-grandson Malique Armendariz. Survivors include children: Jose Correa, Guadalupe Correa, Julian Correa, Norberto Correa Jr., Ricardo Correa, Daughters Josephina Delgadillo, Angela Villanueva, Maria Dolores Correa-Pizaña, Susana Porras, Rosa Rodriguez, Sister Margarita Adame, Sister-in-law Esther Contreras, 5 Sons-in-law, 5 Daughters-in-law, 41 Grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren

Visitation will be held at Martin Funeral Home East on July 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m with Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Hector Grijalva

Funeral Service on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Drive, El Paso, TX 79915 officiated by Father Joe Molina

Pallbearers: Jose Correa, Guadalupe Correa, Julian Correa, Norberto Correa Jr., Jorge Delgadillo, Joe Olan, Victor Porras, Jorge Pizaña, and Jose Rodriguez

Mr. Correa will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Published in El Paso Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now