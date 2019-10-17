Resources
More Obituaries for Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hilda Barron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Hilda Barron Obituary
Norma Hilda Barron

El Paso - Norma Hilda Barron, 78 passed away on October 15, 2019. Norma was born August 2, 1941 in El Paso Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Natividad Amparan, her husband of 30 years Ralph Barron Jr., her sister Antoinette Huguley and daughter Sylvia Ann Barron. She attended Austin High School before moving to California. She returned home and took a job with the Credit Bureau. She trained to become an LVN with Kenneth Kurita MD and worked for several doctors during her medical career. She gave up nursing to become a fulltime housewife and care for her 6 children. Her priority was her family as she became completely involved in her grandchildren's lives. Her energy contributed to the success of the family business Ace Body Shop. She would find time to meet old and new friends at the L & J Cafe, where she is affectionately known as Mama Norma. Norma is survived by her sons Ray (Pam), Ralph (Linda), David (Michele), Eddie (Marta), and Michael (Nancy). She leaves a brother Bobby. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Contributions can be made to Saint Jude Hospital. The tribute # is 11765163. PH # is 800-822-6344. Visitation will be at Evergreen Cemetery East from 10am to 1pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 with a memorial service at 1pm to 2pm. Gravesite 2pm to 2:30pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.