Norma Hilda Barron
El Paso - Norma Hilda Barron, 78 passed away on October 15, 2019. Norma was born August 2, 1941 in El Paso Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Natividad Amparan, her husband of 30 years Ralph Barron Jr., her sister Antoinette Huguley and daughter Sylvia Ann Barron. She attended Austin High School before moving to California. She returned home and took a job with the Credit Bureau. She trained to become an LVN with Kenneth Kurita MD and worked for several doctors during her medical career. She gave up nursing to become a fulltime housewife and care for her 6 children. Her priority was her family as she became completely involved in her grandchildren's lives. Her energy contributed to the success of the family business Ace Body Shop. She would find time to meet old and new friends at the L & J Cafe, where she is affectionately known as Mama Norma. Norma is survived by her sons Ray (Pam), Ralph (Linda), David (Michele), Eddie (Marta), and Michael (Nancy). She leaves a brother Bobby. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Contributions can be made to Saint Jude Hospital. The tribute # is 11765163. PH # is 800-822-6344. Visitation will be at Evergreen Cemetery East from 10am to 1pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 with a memorial service at 1pm to 2pm. Gravesite 2pm to 2:30pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019