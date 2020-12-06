Norma Lisa Aguinaga



El Paso - It is with Deep Sorrow that we announce that Norma Lisa Aguinaga, Beloved Wife, Daughter, Sister, Sister In-law, Aunt, Niece, Cousin and Friend Left this World Unexpectedly November 20, 2020.



Norma Lisa grew up in Fabens, and was a 19-year employee at MSD LLC. She loved her Family, her Job and her friends. Her favorite pastime was being with her family, laughing and telling stories.



Norma Lisa was a loving and compassionate person, anybody that knew her even just a little bit, lost a shining light in their life. She was so beautiful inside and out.



Celebrate the good memories and special moments you spent with her, as recent events will keep us from having a traditional service for her. She is dearly loved and will be forever missed. Rest in peace sweet Norma Lisa. Life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest that was how she lived.









