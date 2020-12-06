1/1
Norma Lisa Aguinaga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Lisa Aguinaga

El Paso - It is with Deep Sorrow that we announce that Norma Lisa Aguinaga, Beloved Wife, Daughter, Sister, Sister In-law, Aunt, Niece, Cousin and Friend Left this World Unexpectedly November 20, 2020.

Norma Lisa grew up in Fabens, and was a 19-year employee at MSD LLC. She loved her Family, her Job and her friends. Her favorite pastime was being with her family, laughing and telling stories.

Norma Lisa was a loving and compassionate person, anybody that knew her even just a little bit, lost a shining light in their life. She was so beautiful inside and out.

Celebrate the good memories and special moments you spent with her, as recent events will keep us from having a traditional service for her. She is dearly loved and will be forever missed. Rest in peace sweet Norma Lisa. Life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest that was how she lived.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
9158554007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved