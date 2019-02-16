|
Beloved mother and grandmother, Norma Perez, was called to Heaven on February 12, 2019. She was incredibly loved and will be missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jesus R. and Maria M. Perez (+); son, Jose D. Perez (Carmina); daughter, Lucia Perez (Tracy); grandchildren, Vicente, Joaquin, Miguel, Aaliyah, Mariah, Nevaeh, Marcus, and Nehemiah; brothers, Jesus J. Perez, Eduardo Perez; and sisters, Marisela Gutierrez and Sandra Perez-Alva.
Visitation: Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm with Rosary at 2:30pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 16, 2019