Norma Siewert of Cielo Vista area in El Paso was born June 15, 1923 in Lake Benton, Minnesota to the late Rudolph P. and Adina Sprink and returned to her Heavenly Father on February 12, 2019. Mrs. Siewert was a homemaker and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Additionally, during WWII she worked on the Homefront as a mechanic for Northwest Airlines on the B-24 bombers. She was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Adina Sprink, her loving husband Major Orville R. Siewert, and sisters Ethel Smith and Doris Petrich. She is survived by her son, Gregory James (Patricia); and daughters Rebecca Jolyn (Thomas) Atwood and Robin Noelle (George) Wells; a sister, Carolyn Parker; two granddaughters, one grandson, one step- granddaughter and several great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be conducted on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home (on 1060 North Carolina Drive). A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery Pavilion at 9:30 am. Friends and relatives may pay their respects at either the visitation or the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a contribution to Zion Lutheran Church, 2800 Pershing El Paso, TX. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary