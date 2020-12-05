Norma "Letty" TorresEl Paso - Our beloved Norma Leticia "Letty" Torres, 64, was called to her heavenly home on November 18, 2020 where she was warmly embraced by her father, Victor Manuel Aguirre.Letty was a selfless woman of strong faith. She was classy and always carried herself with such elegance. She loved to cook. She nourished her family with delicious meals and also fed their hearts with love and support. She not only had a gift of sewing, she was the thread that wove her family together.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 32 years, Jose H. Torres; son, Joe Torres Jr.; daughter, Jocelyn Torres; mother, Guadalupe Marquez de Aguirre; brother, Jose Aguirre; and sisters, Maria Monfield, Bertha Aguirre de Romero; and Delia Powell.Visitation: Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.