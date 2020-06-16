Norman WhiteEl Paso - Norman White1934 - 2020Norman passed away in El Paso, TX on June 15, 2020. He was born and raised in Michigan, joined the military, and was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He met his wife while riding on an El Paso city bus. Norman retired from civil service in El Paso. His children received the benefits of his love and respect for nature, wildlife, and the environment. As a younger man he loved camping, hiking, swimming, and running barefoot. From his childhood to the end of his life, he enjoyed making terrariums with natural pond life. Norman is survived by his former wife, five children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way.