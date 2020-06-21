O. Steven YoungEl Paso - O. Steven Young, 70, passed on June 19, 2020, with his family by his side in El Paso, Texas.Visitation will be held, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, with a Chapel Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held on, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Evergreen- East Cemetery.He was born in 1949, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Omer Lewis and Geneva Dunson Young. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, Gwen Smith, and brother, Travis Lewis Young. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Salazar Young, and son, Ryan Esteban Young, and his sisters, Gayle Young Corder and Amy Chadwick.Steve was a Pharmacist for three decades with Albertsons (Sav-On) Pharmacy until he retired in 2015.