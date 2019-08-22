Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Octavio Escobar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Octavio Escobar Jr.


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Octavio Escobar Jr. Obituary
Octavio Escobar, Jr.

El Paso - Octavio "Tavo" Escobar, Jr.

June 23rd, 1969 - August 17, 2019

You were called upon our Father into his kingdom where you shall continue your devotion to Christ our Lord. The many memories that we all shared, will always be remembered. We will cherish all the moments that we had together in this life. Now, may the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. And may God give you His peace. You now, have come to stand before Jesus. For now, every sunrise and sunset will be in your memory.

God speed Father, Brother and Son

Services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at San Jose Funeral Homes at 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Octavio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now