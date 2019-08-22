|
Octavio Escobar, Jr.
El Paso - Octavio "Tavo" Escobar, Jr.
June 23rd, 1969 - August 17, 2019
You were called upon our Father into his kingdom where you shall continue your devotion to Christ our Lord. The many memories that we all shared, will always be remembered. We will cherish all the moments that we had together in this life. Now, may the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. And may God give you His peace. You now, have come to stand before Jesus. For now, every sunrise and sunset will be in your memory.
God speed Father, Brother and Son
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at San Jose Funeral Homes at 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 22, 2019