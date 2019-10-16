Resources
IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Ofelia Dorado Pineda

08/20/1936 - 10/19/2010



I didn't get to say goodbye

It repeats inside my head

It fills my heart with pain

And my very soul with dread

I never said those final words

Whispered quietly in your ear

But I did say "I love you"

Enough times for you to hear

It isn't about the final words

That were said or not spoken

It is about the love expressed

That not even death has broken

Death leaves a Heartache

No one can Heal,

Love leaves a memory

No one can Steal.

An anniversary Mass will be held at

Corpus Christi Parish on

Saturday, October 19th at 6 PM.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
