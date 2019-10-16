|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
Ofelia Dorado Pineda
08/20/1936 - 10/19/2010
I didn't get to say goodbye
It repeats inside my head
It fills my heart with pain
And my very soul with dread
I never said those final words
Whispered quietly in your ear
But I did say "I love you"
Enough times for you to hear
It isn't about the final words
That were said or not spoken
It is about the love expressed
That not even death has broken
Death leaves a Heartache
No one can Heal,
Love leaves a memory
No one can Steal.
An anniversary Mass will be held at
Corpus Christi Parish on
Saturday, October 19th at 6 PM.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019