Ofelia Morales
El Paso - Ofelia Morales-Santiago, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Tampa, Florida surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 15, 1931 in Naranjito, Puerto Rico then married Diego Luis Morales-Roman on December 27, 1952.
She is survived by her children: Lisette Ofelia Rodriguez (husband Jose), Diego Luis Morales, Jr. (wife Rita), Luz Maria Azank (husband Ricardo), eight grand children, nine great grand children and three great great grand children; along with her siblings: Araceli Rodriguez, Georgina Santiago, Reina Santiago, Rosa Maria Santiago, Juan de Jesus Santiago and Victor Luis Santiago.
Services will be held at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Dr. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30am with a burial at 11am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019