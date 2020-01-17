|
|
Ofelia N. Carroll
El Pasoa - Ofelia N. Carroll, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born in the small town of Sierra Blanca (Fort Quitman) on September 19, 1936 to Jose and Panfila Navarrette. Ofelia later worked and lived in Van Horn, Texas, where she met her soulmate in 1953. They married in 1954 and moved to El Paso Texas to start their family. Ofelia spent the remainder of her life there raising their nine children. She loved to cook for others and spend time with her grandchildren. Ofelia looked forward to Sunday dinners with her family each week. She was full of strength, wisdom, guidance, patience, humor, positivity and most importantly LOVE. Ofelia shared those qualities freely and happily with everyone around her. She loved to make people feel welcomed and loved, whether they were family members, friends, or strangers. Ofelia faithfully lived her life to serve others. Ofelia was predeceased by her son, Robert Joseph Carroll Jr., two grandsons, her parents, and her four brothers, Joe, Rale, Willie and Reyes. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Joseph Carroll Sr. and her nine children Yvonne Carroll, Linda Rivero, Richard Carroll (Betty), Tracy Carroll (Dean), Dennis Carroll, Deanna K. Carroll, Debra K. Carroll, Robert J. Carroll Jr. (Martha), Yolanda A. Ulloa, 25 grandkids, 40 great grandkids and countless family and friends who adored her.
We humbly ask that in lieu of flowers please do something kind and loving for someone in honor of our mother Ofelia.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, from 5 pm - 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Celebration of Life Mass will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 308 Almond St., Van Horn, TX at 12:00 pm (CST) (11:00 am MST (EL Paso time)). Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020