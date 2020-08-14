1/1
Ofelia Ontiveros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ofelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ofelia Ontiveros

El Paso, Texas - Ofelia Ontiveros, 90 yrs. also known as Auntie, passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at St. Giles Nursing Home. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso. Auntie worked at Lerner Department Store downtown for many years until her retirement.

Auntie was preceded in death by her parents Francisco Ontiveros and Antonia Dominguez Ontiveros, brothers Jose Raul Ontiveros, Eufemio Ontiveros, and Armando Ontiveros Sr. Auntie is survived by her brothers Frank Ontiveros Sr. and Cruz Roberto Ontiveros Sr., and many nieces and nephews.

She leaves a hole in our hearts but we know that she has reunited with her parents, brothers, and many loving friends. May she celebrate her reunion in God's glorious kingdom.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm with a rosary at 6pm at Funeraria del Angel Central; 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79903. Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery; 401 S Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79907.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved