Ofelia OntiverosEl Paso, Texas - Ofelia Ontiveros, 90 yrs. also known as Auntie, passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at St. Giles Nursing Home. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso. Auntie worked at Lerner Department Store downtown for many years until her retirement.Auntie was preceded in death by her parents Francisco Ontiveros and Antonia Dominguez Ontiveros, brothers Jose Raul Ontiveros, Eufemio Ontiveros, and Armando Ontiveros Sr. Auntie is survived by her brothers Frank Ontiveros Sr. and Cruz Roberto Ontiveros Sr., and many nieces and nephews.She leaves a hole in our hearts but we know that she has reunited with her parents, brothers, and many loving friends. May she celebrate her reunion in God's glorious kingdom.Visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm with a rosary at 6pm at Funeraria del Angel Central; 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79903. Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery; 401 S Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79907.