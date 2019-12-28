|
Ofelia Rey Arroyo
El Paso - It is with great love that the family of Ofelia Rey Arroyo, 95, announces her passing on December 24, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. As we cope with this tremendous loss, we reflect on the amazing person that Ofelia was and the impact that she had on so many lives. Ofelia was a manager for the El Paso Housing Authority and a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Ofelia was also loyal and dedicated to her friends, especially in their most trying times. Her strength and will to live life to the fullest were core to her being, and she spent years walking Edgemere Park every morning to maintain her energy and youth. Ofelia cared for her mother, Cuca, as she aged and set the stage for a large and warm family dynamic that now filters down many generations. She deeply loved her husband, Ernesto Vicente, and was dedicated to him, even after he passed. Ofelia raised strong children and she tenderly cared for her grandchildren. Her home was a warm place that hosted years of family gatherings full of laughter and joy. While her life was never perfect, Ofelia always made the best of things and used her genuine faith, her determination, and her wisdom to protect and nurture those around her. Her laughter was infectious and she was always up for an adventure, especially a trip to the casino or a daily sip of Christian Brothers. She is survived by her sister Cuca and her children Isela, Irma, Bertha, Yvette, George, and Anthony. To those who share our pain, please find consolation in the fact that Ofelia now joins Ernesto Vicente, her son Ernesto Jr, her sister Consuelo, her brother Armando, and her two grand-daughters Jillian and Jeanette in heaven. While our sadness is almost unbearable, we find comfort in the countless and vivid memories. We were truly blessed and thank God for allowing us to have Ofelia in our lives. We are better people for knowing her and we now pay that forward in her memory. Lastly, we would like to sincerely thank Laura, Charlotte, and Patricia at Del Sol Hospital who took great care of Ofelia and ensured she was comfortable in her last days. Visitation will be on January 2, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Drive. Funeral mass will be on January 3, 2020 at 11:30am at Saint Pius Church. Burial will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on January 3, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019